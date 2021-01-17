Valeria Elizabeth McElroy
BULLARD — Funeral services for Valeria McElroy, age 88, of Dallas, TX will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler TX, with Pastor Dale Molden officiating. Burial will follow at Bullard Cemetery in Bullard, TX under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Ms. Valeria McElroy passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, in Bedford, TX. She was born May 22, 1932 in Bullard, TX to Mr. and Mrs. Floyd and Mamie Gour.
Valeria McElroy was a member of County Line Baptist Church in Bullard, TX while growing up, and during her retirement for over 20 years. She graduated from Bullard High School. She held the position of Supervisor of Quality Control with Texas Instruments in Dallas, TX before retiring and moving with her husband to Bullard, TX.
Valeria McElroy was preceded in death by her husband, Donald McElroy; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Gour; her brother, Phillip Gour; and sister, June Cecil. She is survived by her loving family including her four children, Yvonne Johnson and husband, Ben, Donna McMurray, Robin McElroy and wife, Lisa, and Darla Frazier and husband, Talmadge. She had nine grandchildren, Melissa Padilla, Ashley Heddleston, Ben Johnson, Chad McElroy, Christopher Dillard, Jonathan Dillard, Andy Frazier, Stacey Nuding, and Robbie Frazier. She also had nine great-grandchildren, Cameron Padilla, Joeseya Padilla, Emma Heddleston, Quin Heddleston, Caleb McElroy, Colton McElroy, Olivia Nuding, Collin Nuding, and Madeline Nuding.
Pallbearers will be Ben Johnson, Chad McElroy, Christopher Dillard, Jonathan Dillard, Andy Frazier, Ryan Heddleston, Robbie Frazier and Joe Nuding. Honorary pallbearers will be Valeria’s brother, David Gour, her son, Robin McElroy, her son-in-law, Ben B. Johnson, and son-in-law, Talmadge Frazier.
Visitation is scheduled from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, TX.
Valeria lived a faithful life to God, her church, her family, and her community. Her family was the joy of her life, and she devoted herself to all family. She was quite simply the best mother, grandmother and great grandmother any of us could have ever hoped for.
Her faith was unwavering, and this gave family peace and comfort knowing she is in the loving arms of Jesus.
Memorials can also be made to the Salvation Army (www.salvationarmy.org).
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
