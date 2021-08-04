Vada Marie Shaw
AUSTIN — Vada Shaw, 90, passed away on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021, in Austin, TX.
Vada Marie Steed was born on July 11th, 1930, in Tyler, TX to Samuel Fred Steed and Dorothy McKibbin Steed. Vada graduated from Tyler High School where she was a Blue Brigade Drum Major, and later attended Southern Methodist University where she was an Alpha Delta Pi. While in college, she met a handsome man just out of the service and was quickly swept off her feet. Vada and Ross Shaw married on September 23rd, 1950 and settled in Tyler. They welcomed their first son, Ross Overton Shaw III in 1954, with second son Jay Kelly Shaw following two years later.
Vada dedicated herself to raising her two boys, and their house was always filled with the laughter of their friends. She considered her nephews, Bill and Wayne Clawater, as “her boys” too.
After the boys left for college, Vada and Ross moved full time to their home on Lake Tyler, where they loved entertaining family and friends, particularly on their favorite holiday, July 4th. On that day you could find Vada holding court, drinking her signature cocktail, telling stories and eventually jumping off the boathouse to the delight of her grandchildren. Lively and fun, Vada was a friend to all and a doting grandma.
When not with family, Vada & Ross traveled the world with their friends and especially loved their trips to the beach.
Vada worked 25 years as a clinical nurse for her brother in law, Dr. Earl Clawater. As a couple, Ross & Vada were lifelong members of Christ Episcopal Church. Passionate about giving back, she volunteered with the Junior League of Tyler, Christ Episcopal Church, Meals on Wheels and Hospice.
Ross & Vada were married 63 years until his passing in 2014. In 2017, Vada relocated to Austin, TX to be close to her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ross Shaw Jr.; son, Ross Shaw III; and brother, Donald Steed.
She is survived by her son, Kelly Shaw and wife Meghan, of Austin; grandchildren, Caroline Shaw, Sam Shaw and Connor Shaw; and many most loved nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Tyler, Texas on Friday August 13th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, Tyler; or to the charity of your choice.