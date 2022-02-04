Uethel Hayes
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Uethel Hayes, 88 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, 1 pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Center, Texas with Rev. Tyrone Nathaniel serving as eulogist. FACE MASK REQUIRED, under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company, Mrs. Hayes was born on July 16, 1933 in Center, Texas and transitioned on January 25, 2022 at HOET. She attended the Center School District. She was a resident of Smith County for over 30 years and was a homemaker, She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira Goodwin and Faydell Hamilton-Smith, five children and six siblings. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter; Velma Goodwin of Tyler, granddaughter; Chedena Hayes of Dallas, sons; Ira Goodwin and Billy Goodwin both of Tyler, godsons; Jameel Frazier of Atlanta and Mike Dobson of Levelland, Texas, brothers; Rommie Lee Goodwin of Center and Larry Goodwin of Lufkin, sisters; Margie Goodwyn of Tyler, Betty Cook, Claudia Goodwin, Patsy Goodwin and Lula Cook all of Center and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be Friday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.