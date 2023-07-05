Twila Marie Kimbrough
DALLAS, TEXAS — Twila Marie Howard Kimbrough completed her earthly journey and entered the joy of heaven on June 30, 2023 at T. Boone Pickens Hospice, Dallas, Texas. She was born February 12, 1920, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Twila was an accomplished teacher and is fondly remembered by many of her students. She was a loving and devoted mother and was known affectionately to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Grandmommy and G.G.
Twila graduated from Poplar Bluff High School and attended Cape Giradeau Teachers College (now Southeast Missouri State University). At East Texas State University she later received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education.
For many years she taught at Hogg and Hubbard Junior High schools in Tyler, Texas and is fondly remembered by many of her students as an inspiring and creative teacher. The PTA awarded her the Texas Lifetime Membership Award.
Twila acted on her Christian belief that we are called to serve others. After her retirement from teaching in 1984, she became an active volunteer for the Tyler Food Bank, PATH (People Attempting to Help), and Meals on Wheels. She also served as a Deacon in the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler. She remained in Tyler until 2010 when she moved to Presbyterian Village North in Dallas.
She is survived by her daughters Susan Danbom (Steve) of Denton and Dr. Kathryn Waldrep (David) of Dallas as well as five grandchildren, Shannon Gammon of Lee Summit, Missouri, Scott Danbom (Alisha) of Denton, Kristen Dow (Joel), Dr. Kevin Waldrep (Brooke), and Kyle Waldrep of Dallas. Her five great- grandchildren are Cameron and Cooper Dow and James, Thomas and Mary Margaret Waldrep.
Twila was preceded in death by her parents, Alberta and Edgar Howard and her brother, Dr. Lorn Howard, as well as her husbands, Lt. Lawrence Gready, Jr. in May 1945 and Thomas Bradley Kimbrough in November 1983.
Services will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM at the T. Boone Pickens Hospice Chapel, 12477 Merit Drive, Dallas, Texas.