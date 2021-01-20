Turman Glen Hawkins
TYLER — Graveside services for Truman Glen Hawkins, “T.G.” age 96, of Tyler, TX were held at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Oakwood Cemetery in Honey Grove, TX. Mr. Steve Hawkins officiated the services. Jordan Meads, Luke Lybrand, Bryan Hansen, Trent Brookshire, Caleb Bunn and Blake Mahon served as pallbearers.
Turman Glen Hawkins was born on January 23, 1924 in Waldron, AR to John Fulton and Floy Ethel (Thompson) Hawkins; and passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home in Tyler, TX. Mr. Hawkins married Ila Jane (Lee) Hawkins on April 4, 1949 in Benton, AR; she preceded him in death on October 25, 2015. T.G. worked for Lone Star Gas as a regional supervisor before retiring. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend. T.G. is of the Methodist faith.
He is survived by daughters, Sue Harrington of Wichita Falls, TX, and Nita Meads and husband Byron of Tyler, TX; grandchildren, Jordan Meads and Amy; Sarah Bunn and husband Caleb, Caroline Brookshire and husband Trent, Laura Mahon and husband Blake, Cathleen Harrington & husband Luke Lybrand, Kristen Hansen and husband Bryan; great grandchildren, Michael, Andrew, Abigail Jane, and Joseph Meads, Merryn Meads, Ava, Joshua Bunn , Raleigh, Davis, Hawkins Brookshires, Eliza Jane Lybrand, and Elisha Mahon.
In addition to his wife, he is also preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Fay, Fane, Kello and sister, Eva.
Family Request Donations be made to Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd Tyler TX 75701 or to Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home 11466 Honor lane Tyler TX 75708.
