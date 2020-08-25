Truman Robert White
TYLER — Truman Robert White, 95, died August 20, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. He was born January 20, 1925 in Paris, Texas to Sidney R. and Willie O. “Sister” White, but lived most of his life in Tyler.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Billie White; two children, Linda Sawvel and husband Craig of Colorado, and David White and wife Ann of Oklahoma; four grandchildren: John Sawvel, Aaron Sawvel, Rebecca (White) Prater, and Joanna White. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed.
Truman was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, 34-year employee of Tyler Pipe, past president of Kiwanis Alpha Club of Tyler, past president of the Travel & Photography Club of Tyler, charter member of the Sharon Shrine Temple, and 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge.
He was a member of Board of Directors for the Gaston Museum in Joinerville, Texas and donated the land for the museum.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Cathedral In The Pines Cemetery in Tyler, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
