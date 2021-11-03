Truman Robert Mizzles
TROUP — Graveside services for Truman Robert Mizzles, 81, of Troup will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Edom Cemetery in Edom, with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Mizzles passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in Tyler. He was born January 7, 1940 in Troup to Titus Jackson Mizzles and Delsia Lefevers Mizzles.
Truman served on the Board of Directors for the Tyler Goodwill Industries, the Tyler Salvation Army, the YMCA, and Red Cross. He was a member of Civitan, Charter Member of Sharon Temple, Master Chandler Lodge, and Treasurer of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He also attended Green Acres Baptist Church.
Truman worked as the committee chairman and scout leader for the Kelly Boy Scout Troop. He was awarded the “Order of the Arrow” by the East Texas Boy Scout Council for his work at summer camp. He was also a “Wood Badge” recipient.
He graduated from Sam Houston University in 1962. In 1956, he worked at the Tyler Courier Times (Morning Telegraph), moving up to Editor in 1962. He covered the Kennedy assassination in November of 1963. Truman held the position of Public Relations Director with Kelly Springfield Tire (Goodyear) from 1964 until 1996. He received the Kelly Springfield “National Spirit Award” in 1982 for his contributions to the Tyler plant and the local community.
Truman’s hobbies included photography, antiques, oil lamps, and most anything unique, including wood carvings.
Truman’s loving wife, Rosemary Trusler Mizzles, preceded him in death.
Truman is survived by his daughter, Melinda Partain Presas, and his grandchildren, Virginia Partain, David Partain, and Andrew Partain. He is survived by his loving family including son-in-law, Ramon Presas and parents, Ramon Presas, Sr. and Juanita Presas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ramon Presas, Sr., Ramon Presas III, David Moody, Tom Stringfellow, Jay Field, and John Tucker.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.