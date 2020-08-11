Troy Nutt
TROUP — Troy Emmett Nutt, 75, of Troup, Texas, passed away on August 9, 2020, in Tyler, Texas. He was born August 13, 1944, in Mineral Springs, Arkansas to the late Troy Edgar Nutt and Dorothy Marie Edwards Nutt.
Funeral services for Troy Nutt will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Henry’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Troup, with Reverend David Baker officiating with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Weches Cemetery, Weches, Texas.
Troy graduated from Sam Houston State University with his master’s degree. He taught Agriculture and Biology for 20 years, then became a field supervisor for Exxon Gas & Oil. He was a member of Henry’s Chapel United Methodist Church of Troup.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Betty Copeland.
He is survived by his wife 44 years, Linda Nutt of Troup, children, Jennifer Minnix and husband David of Troup, Genie Hilton and husband Matt of Athens, Kirk Nutt and wife Heather of Buffalo; sisters, Donna Shannon and Debbie McCarter both of Normangee, TX.; 3 grandchildren, Macey Minnix, Kori Lee Minnix, and Jessie Minnix.
Pallbearers will be Nathan McCarter, David Weinert, Dustin Weinert, Nathan Shaw, Bobby Shaw, and Heath Shannon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
