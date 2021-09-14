Troy Lynn Jackson
WHITEHOUSE — Troy Jackson, 51, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on September 11, 2021. He was a loving father, son, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend with a servant’s heart devoted to caring for those he loved and his community. Born September 12, 1969, in Houston, Texas, to Lynn and Priscilla Jackson, Troy graduated from Central High School in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
After graduation, Troy and his family moved to East Texas. He lived in Belgium, England, Louisiana, North Dakota while his dad was on active duty. Troy was a passionate giver throughout his life and never met a stranger. He had the biggest heart and dedicated his life to serving his community and caring for his family and friends. He was an air conditioner service technician at Maddox Residential and Commercial Services of Tyler Maddox Residential and Commercial Services for 22 years. Troy was a HVAC certified contractor working for the Tyler Independent School District. He enjoyed playing soccer and was passionate about serving the community. Troy was a Tyler Soccer Association board member for 18 years and mentoring and coaching players throughout his life.
Troy is survived by his dad, Lynn, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran (and his wife Lanna); his children Aaron and Brooke Jackson of Whitehouse, Eric Sexton of Milner, N.D., Shaun (Heather) Sexton, and Staci Sexton of Whitehouse; granddaughters, Kaylee and Autumn Sexton of Whitehouse; sister Amy Jackson of Omaha, Neb.; brother Randy (Alisa) Jackson of Bullard; nieces Emory and Jaselyn Jackson, and Haley Baker of Bullard; aunts Anneita Piediscalzi of Palestine, and Carolyn Madden of Mansfield; uncles Thomas Morton of Crosby and Daniel Morton of Houston; great-aunts Izez Hoff of Austin, and Glenda Harrison of Louisville, Tenn.; and grandchildren and cousins.
Troy is predeceased in death by his mother Pricilla, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A funeral service for Troy is scheduled for Wednesday, September 15 at 2:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God, 502 TX-110, in Whitehouse. A graveside burial ceremony will immediately follow the service at New Hope Cemetery in Brownsboro. A meal will be served for family and friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and the family will receive visitors from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the First Assembly of God, Whitehouse. Pallbearers will be Aaron Jackson, Randy Jackson, Shaun Sexton, Eric Sexton, Michael Henderson, and David Chrisner. Honorary pallbearers are Daniel Morton, Thomas Morton, and Donald Chrisner. In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made out to the Tyler Soccer Association and SPCA or the organization of your choice in his memory.
The Jackson family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to his many friends at the Tyler Soccer Association, First Assembly of God, Whitehouse, and all the many people who have supported Troy during his lifetime. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.