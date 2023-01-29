Trey Stephens
AUSTIN — Marvin Graydon “Trey” Stephens, III, 50, formerly of Tyler passed away on January 8, 2023, in an Austin, Texas, hospital surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Dallas, Texas, on August 16, 1972, to Dr. Marvin and Penny Stephens. Trey was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin G. and Charlotte Stephens, Sr., Dr. Warren G. and Betty Kennard, and cousin, Kevin Stephens Lehmann.
Trey’s family moved to Tyler, Texas in 1973, where he would live for the next 18 years. In 1991 he graduated from Robert E. Lee High School where he served as a Belle Guard and was an accomplished soccer player. He attended The University of Texas in Austin and graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Finance. While attending UT Austin he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and the Texas Cowboys.
After graduation from UT, Trey moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and worked at the Teton Mountain Resort. He always said he never made much money, but he had “a heck of a good time” snowboarding daily, enjoyed free food, and made some of the greatest and truest friends ever. Best of all, while in Jackson Hole he adopted his beloved companion dog, “Cooter”.
Trey then moved to Dallas, where he invested time and money in several different business ventures. In 2002 he married Marisa Norrid and raised daughter, Marlee, and stepson Blake Norrid. Marlee was the love of his life, her smile would literally and always melt his heart. And then Blake, who he called “Little Man” (until he grew bigger and taller than Trey), was someone with whom he enjoyed spending time.
Some of his favorite activities included time with his family at their lake house on Cedar Creek Lake and time with his brother, father and friends hunting at the “Ranch”. Give Trey a soccer ball, wake board, snow board or jet ski and he was in “happy mode”. With his laid back, easy going, fun-loving, gregarious, non-threating and accepting personality, Trey always made lasting friends quickly and easily. He was truly loved by many and will be eternally missed by all. He has ultimately found his forever reward, “Peace that surpasses all understanding” in his Heavenly Home.
Trey is survived by daughter, Marlee Blythe Stephens of Norman, Oklahoma; parents, Dr. Marvin and Penny Stephens of Tyler; brother and best friend, Dr. Cory Stephens of Austin; sister, Brooke Marie Stephens of Northlake; aunt and uncle, Dr. Jerry and Jane Lehmann; cousin, Dr. Melissa H. Lehmann; stepson, Blake Norrid all of Austin; and former wife, Marisa Norrid Stephens of Dallas.
A causal “Memorial Gathering” is being planned for February 11, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.
If desired, donations may be made in Trey’s memory to Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, Texas 75701, Marvin Methodist Church, Youth Department, 300 West Erwin, Tyler, Texas 75702 or any animal rescue organization or non-profit of your choice.