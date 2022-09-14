Tressa Ann Jackson
TYLER — Tressa Jackson, 78, of Tyler, passed away on September 12, 2022, in Tyler.
Tressa Ann (Wilson) Jackson was born March 11, 1944, in Corsicana, Texas, the daughter of Thomas Edward “Bud” Wilson and Ladell (Mayo) Cranford. She graduated from Corsicana High School in 1962 and married Carl Dalon Jackson on February 20, 1963. They moved to Baytown, Texas, where she worked as a respiratory therapist for numerous hospitals in the area.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include husband, Carl Jackson of Tyler, brother, Thomas Edward “Eddie” Wilson, Jr. and wife Bylinda of Crockett, sister, Linda Kay Bock and husband Craig of Union, Missouri, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.