Trennis “Dale” Mark
TYLER — Trennis “Dale” Mark passed away at age 86 on August 17, 2023 at his home in Tyler, Texas.
Dale was born in Oklahoma City on June 6, 1937 to Lola Pauline Forester and Trennis Wilson Mark.
On August 16, 1958 Dale enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged on July 9, 1962.
Dale proudly and faithfully served as Quartermaster for VFW Post 7799, Rhones Quarter, in Tyler, Texas from 2008 until 2020. Dale was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Janice and his beloved canine companion “Lucky Dog”. He is survived by his three children, Laura (Scott) Ducoff, Susan Akins, Dale (Gina) Stokes; four grandchildren, Taylor, Jonathan, Jamy, Leigh and seven great grandchildren.
A private memorial gathering will be hosted by VFW colleagues and friends.
A final committal service will be held at Houston Veterans Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas 77038 with details pending.
The family wishes to thank Heart to Heart Hospice and Dale’s loving caregivers for their devoted and compassionate end of life care.