Trena Nicole “Nikki” Luna
ODESSA — Services for Trena Nicole Luna, 37, of Odessa, TX, will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Moore officiating.
Nikki passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Odessa, TX.
Nikki was born September 13, 1984 in Jacksonville, TX
Nikki enjoyed a life and fellowship at her home church of Crossroads Church in Odessa. She was a bright soul that always had a smile that could brighten anyone’s day. She enjoyed her newfound love of two-wheel therapy and the family she shared that with, in which she had an amazing support group including her work family at Ruhnke’s. She leaves behind 3 children that were the delight of her life and her ultimate motivation to be rock steady in her faith and love of others.
Nikki is survived by her son, Jonathan and her two daughters, Dylana and Willow. She is also survived by her great-grandmother, Onabelle Hart; grandmother, Ann Munsinger; mother and stepdad, Jeanie and Cliff Goree; brother-in- law and sisters, Jerrod and Rikki Price, Reanna Ramirez; step-sister and step-brother in law, Chelsea and Garrett Glidewell along with nieces, a nephew and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and special friends, Mike and Fran Ruhnke.
Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, one hour before the service at the Funeral Home.
A memorial ride and celebration of life for Trena will be held Sunday, July 10th, in Odessa, Texas. The ride will begin at Ruhnke’s Xtreme Cycles in Odessa, TX at 3:30 PM with a ride over to Crossroads Church on HWY 191 for a service to celebrate Trena’s live. All are welcome. The service will start at 4:00 pm. Come by the shop or meet at the church.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.