Travis Wayne Sealey
SPRINGTOWN — A Celebration of Life of Travis Wayne Sealey, 83, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel in Tyler with Rev. Gary Chalk, Sr. officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Travis passed peacefully into Heaven on March 12, 2021 from his home in Springtown, Texas. He was born November 9, 1937 to Clyde and Catherine Neeley Sealey in Overton, TX and grew up in New London, but spent many years in Tyler and Longview.
Travis was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Sealey; his parents; all his siblings; and a great-granddaughter, Cassidy Breann Coffey.
He is survived by his sons, Travis Scott Sealey and Marshall Wayne (Dussie) Sealey of Tyler; daughter, Pattie Elaine Spencer of Springtown, TX. Travis is also survived by eight grandchildren, James, Matthew, Kristen, Heather, Britni and Trevlin Sealey, Sealey Brooke Bentel and Kristen Spencer; ten great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Travis loved people and was always laughing or teasing someone, but was especially proud of his work ethic growing up and his service in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division.
Visitation and viewing will be from 10:00-10:30 a.m. preceding the service.
