Travis Lee Morrison
TYLER — Travis Lee Morrison
December 27, 1962 - June 20, 2022
Travis, age 59, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday June 20th at home surrounded by his loving family and cats. He was born in Henrietta, Texas to the late Ann and Eddie Morrison. The family moved to Grapevine, Texas, where he attended public school and graduated from Grapevine High School, Class of 1981. Travis played football and tennis, equally well. In his senior year, as Captain of the Tennis team, they participated in the state championship. He was an avid tennis player until vision loss prevented his weekly tennis game.
Travis was a loving and caring son, brother, uncle, husband and father and a huge fan of University of Michigan Football. Go Blue! He enjoyed the outdoors and simple things - camping, fishing, grilling, cold beer and campfires. Always an animal lover, he loved and cared for many neighborhood cats. Travis was a genuine, honest, hardworking family man and considered himself an appliance nerd. He learned all he could and happily shared his knowledge with anyone that would listen. Travis had a wicked sense of humor and was occasionally sarcastic. We honored his choice to donate his body to UT Southwestern Medical School.
He is survived by his wife Jo Beth, daughters Cassie and Emma and a large loving family: sister-in-law Sherry and family; sister Christi and family; brother Gene and Debbie and family; brother Mike and Kathy and family; sister-in-law Kara and Derek and family and mother-in-law Barbara and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Mark, father-in-law Phillip and recently father-in-law Ron.
We appreciate the loving care our family received from Hospice of East Texas. A memorial celebration is planned for late summer. In memory of Travis, please consider a donation to the SPCA of Tyler or Hospice of East Texas.