Travis Hawk Hawkins
GILMER — Graveside Service For Travis “Hawk” Hawkins, Sr. 81 Gilmer, will be at 11 O’clock Saturday, November 14, at New Hope Cemetery Gilmer.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater in charge of service. Travis was born on May 1, 1939, in Gilmer. He died November 4, in Tyler.
A viewing will be from 10 until 11 am at the New Home Cemetery on Saturday.

