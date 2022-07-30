Travis Fowler
FRANKSTON — Travis Fowler, 91, of Frankston, passed away on July 28, 2022.
Travis was born on December 10, 1930, to Crayton and Emma (Seagroves) Fowler in Salem, Texas. Travis served in the Army during the Korean war. He was a Mason for 50 years and was a faithful member of the Assembly of God church in Frankston. He worked at the Chevrolet dealership in Frankston for many years.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 1, 2022 at Autry Funeral Home in Frankston with Bro. George Folmar officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. He will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sudie Fowler; his parents; and several brothers and one sister.
Left to cherish his memory are his three stepchildren and sister, Dorothy Williams; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be David Fowler, Jacky Kinard, David Kinard, Michael Moore, Larry Sexton, and Kevin Clakley.