Tony Darrell Buchanan

Tony Buchanan was born August 20, 1965 in Tyler, Smith County, Texas to Raymond Buchanan, Sr. and Rosemary Gipson Buchanan.
He attended local schools ad was a 1984 graduate of John Tyler High School. He attended North Texas University on a football scholarship for 2 years.
Tony was employed at Sanderson Farms until his health began to fail.
He was preceded in death by his father, two brothers and one sister. He leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife LaPaula Buchanan; his mother Rosemary Buchanan. Step daughter, Jalisia Tilley and step son Zaytron Pringle. A host of loving nephews, cousins, sister and brother in laws, aunts and life long friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 1:00-7:00 pm. MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED!!