Tony Calvin Henson
ARP — Tony Calvin Henson, 64, of Arp, passed away on March 13, 2021, in Arp, Texas. He was born May 18, 1956 in Odessa, Texas to Calvin and Gloria Henson.
Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at Lakeview Community Church in Tyler.
Visitation will be Friday, March 19, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Lakeview Community Church in Tyler.
He married the love of his life Alicea Goyne Henson on November 23, 1973 in Odessa, Texas. He was a member and elder of the Lakeview Community Church in Tyler. He was a very devoted member of the NRA. Also, a member of the Texas Counseling Association. Former pastor at Greater Faith Christian Fellowship of Arp, Texas. He was the owner of Tony’s Garage.
Preceded in death by his father, Calvin Henson; sister, Sharon Cecil; sister, Bobbie Henson; and brother, Terry Henson.
Survivors include his wife, Alicea Henson of Arp; mother, Gloria Henson; 2 children, Toni Melina Baker and husband, Bryan of Arp, and Deana Lael Tucker of Tyler; sister, Shirley Farris and husband, Tim of Jacksonville, Reda Toller and husband, Robert of Midland; brother, Kerry Henson and wife, Cristie of Overton and brother-in-law Larry Cecil of Odessa; sister-in-law, Dolly Henson of Odessa; 7 grandchildren, Devin Jade Lei Payne, Asher Blake Isaac Mooney, Braidan Christopher Shane Mooney, Skyler Reece Baker, Nathan Luke Tucker, Natalie Brooke Tucker and Emery Danielle Tucker and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com
