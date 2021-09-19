Tommy Wayne Long
TYLER — Tommy Wayne Long, 83, of Tyler, passed away on Monday, August 24th, 2021 in Tyler.
Tommy was born June 7th, 1938 in Tyler to Thomas Simeon Long and Hazel V Klose.
Tommy served 2 years in the US Army and worked most of his life after the army selling roofing and insulation materials. Tommy enjoyed watching basketball, fishing and watching the birds and squirrels in his back yard.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; uncle and aunt, Bob and Verna Tabor and grandson, Bryson Cody Long.
Tommy is survived by his son and daughter in law, Keith and BJ Long of McKinney, TX; great granddaughter, Brenliegh Long of Bells, TX; cousin and her husband, Carleen and Dale Garrett of Killen, TX and their children and friend/caregiver, Madeleine Long.
The family will have a private memorial service.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.