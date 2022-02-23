Tommy PawPaw Corley
TYLER — Funeral services for Tommy PawPaw Corley, 93, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Butler and Doug Evans officiating. He will be laid to rest at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Corley passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Tyler. He was born September 24, 1928 in Elkhart to Wright Corley and Bertha Hartman Corley. Tommy served in the Navy during World War II. He was also retired from the railroad.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mildred Gore Corley; and grandson, Travis Gore. He is survived by his loving family including his children, Claude Gore and wife, Cindy; Dale Gore and wife, Karen; Wayne Corley and wife, Mary; and David Corley and wife, Teri; grandchildren, Jennifer Pace; Phillip and Jamie Corley; Staci and Shea Benningfield; Cody and Brittney Geneva; and Tammy and Jake Benton; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Charity Corley; Carter Pace; Rayna Cariker; Graham Corley; Caroline Corley; and Justin and Catie Mayfield.
Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.