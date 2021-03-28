Tommy Hudson
TYLER — Tommy Hudson, 90, passed away March 23, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. He and his wife retired in 1996 and moved to Emerald Bay where they made many friends playing golf and Mah Jongg. In 2011, they decided to move to Meadow Lake Senior Living Community in Tyler. They found many activities were offered along with some wonderful people.
Tommy was born Oct. 22, 1930 in Mer Rouge, La. He graduated from Mer Rouge High School and later, after many hard years of night school, he completed a BBA Management Degree at the University of Texas at Arlington. He served in the US Army and is a Korean War Veteran, having served in the 213th Field Artillery Battalion during the Korean War in part of 1951-52.
After receiving his discharge from the Army, Tommy started hitchhiking back home from California. He stopped by to visit an uncle and aunt in Iraan, Texas. His uncle helped him get a job with Humble Oil Co. in McCamey, Texas. This turned out to be a huge blessing, since this was where he met Pat Harris, his future wife. They got married in 1953 and it looks like they made it work, since they have celebrated over 67 years of marriage and have a wonderful family.
From 1964-1996, Tommy and Pat ended up in Dallas where he was employed as a tax consultant specializing in oil and gas properties. He spent 12 years with T. Y. Picket Co. and over 20 years with Hunt Oil Co.
In addition to Pat, Tommy is survived by two sons, Alan Dane Hudson and wife, Kandy of Bonney Lake, WA., Kelly Lyle Hudson and wife, Cynthia of Bedford, TX. There are four grandchildren, Kristen Wollard and husband, Cody of LaPorte, TX., Kara Marshall and husband, Brian of San Diego, CA, Clay Hudson of Richardson, TX, and Tammy Hudson of Bedford, TX. He was preceded in death by one brother, Howard Hudson of Rayville, LA. There is one sister, Dorothy Jordan and husband, Jim of St. Mary’s, GA; and his favorite double first cousin, Doug Hudson and wife, Marilyn of Monroe, LA.
The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM Sunday, March 28th at Stewart Funeral Home located on Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler. A graveside service will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery on Monday, March 29th at 2 PM with a memorial service held at 3 PM at the Meadow Lake auditorium with Drew Tillman officiating.
