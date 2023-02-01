Tommy Dan Treadwell
TYLER — Tommy Dan Treadwell, 80, passed away January 27, 2023, peacefully at home, surrounded by friends and family, after a courageous two and a half-year battle with cancer. Tommy was born in Nacogdoches, Texas, February 12, 1942, to Marshall Bunn and Helen Clemons Treadwell. He graduated in 1960 from Rusk High School, where he excelled in tennis, Golden Gloves boxing, football and basketball, earning many awards and the respect of his peers. Many of Tommy’s RHS classmates are close friends to this day.
After high school, Tommy attended college at Stephen F. Austin State University, and left school early to begin working to support his young family, including a son, Richard born in 1962, and a daughter, Deidre, born in 1967 to Tommy and his first wife, Delores Neel Treadwell of Nacogdoches. Tommy found his way to his career passion in the 1970’s in Nacogdoches, Texas, in the early days of computer programming for bank data processing. His career in this industry spanned more than 35 years. Tommy was one of the founders of American Data Services in Jacksonville, Texas. Later he held management positions with Bealls Corporation, as well as two Fortune 500 Companies - Electronic Data Systems and FiServ - which included time overseas in London and South Africa. He finally retired from FiServ in Atlanta, Georgia, as a Manager and Senior Vice-President. In 2004, after retiring from the data processing industry twice, Tommy purchased Town & Country Pest Control in Tyler, Texas, and grew that business to ten times its original size over the next 18 years. Tommy remained active in that business until his health challenges intervened in 2022.
In 1977, Tommy met and married the love of his life, Beverly Carlile, of Jacksonville, Texas, and was blessed with two more children, Amber, born in 1978, and Randy, born in 1981. Tommy and Beverly spent 45 happy years together, most of it spent in Jacksonville and Tyler, Texas, near family and the scores of close friends who have travelled together and celebrated all of life’s blessings together. Tommy and Beverly could be found country western dancing, as members of the Paso Doble Dance Club in Jacksonville, participating in supper club and church socials, cruising to foreign ports, playing golf at The Cherokee Country Club in Jacksonville and hosting many, many gatherings, including a lively annual Super Bowl party and many crawfish boils. Tommy was also very active in church and civic organizations, serving as an elder at the First Christian Church in Jacksonville and President of Cherokee Country Club, as well as the Kiwanis Club and home owners’ association boards.
Throughout his life, Tommy has been known for his wonderful sense of humor, his love of life and people, his enthusiasm for learning, his pursuit of excellence in business and personal goals and his desire to help anyone and everyone he came into contact with. Tommy never met a stranger. His enthusiasm for learning and growing was evidenced in his many career pursuits and “reinventing himself” several times throughout his life. His zest for life led him to many hobbies and pursuits, including obtaining a private pilot’s license, raising cattle on his family ranch in Sacul, Texas, and enjoying country western dancing, tennis, golf and travel. Since 2012, Tommy could be found spending lots of time with friends and family at his beloved lake house on Lake Mayo/Lake Palestine. All of these pursuits, however, paled in comparison to Tommy’s love of his family and spending time with his nine grandchildren, who were a fixture at his house and in his daily life. Many happy memories were made with PawPaw, fishing and riding the mule and riding mower at the lake house, playing ping pong, building fires in the fire pit and just hanging out together. Even with all of these wonderful achievements and memories, Tommy felt his greatest legacy is that he raised four children who are all believers in Christ and who have raised his grandkids to also love the Lord.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Rick and daughter-in-law Evangeline and grandchildren Ryan (and wife, Victoria), Meena, Megan and Noah Treadwell; daughter Deidre Shearer and grandson Hayden Shearer; daughter Amber and son-in-law Alan Dinsdale and grandchildren Addison and Gunner Dinsdale; son Randy and daughter-in-law Christianne and grandsons Asher and Cooper Treadwell; brother Marshall and sister-in-law Carol Treadwell; and sister Suzanne and brother-in-law Freddy Mason; as well as beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend Tommy’s celebration of life Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. at The Legacy Event Center, 782 CR 1511, Jacksonville, Texas. Honorary pallbearers will be: Jonathan Beall, Scott Beesler, Tony Carlile, Joanne Hart, Ralph Lindsay, Bill (“Sparky”) Smith, Kerry Smith, Scott Smith, Ray Taylor and Rex Wood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in remembrance of Tommy be made to the American Cancer Society or to The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People, 1823 CR 386, Tyler, Texas, 75708.