Tommy Alan Fite
WHITEHOUSE — Tommy Alan Fite, born October 2, 1952 in Tyler Texas to Henry Gus and Barbara Ann (Streety) Fite, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Tyler at the age of 68. Tommy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. Tommy’s life was full of some of his most favorite activities such as hunting, fishing and as anyone who knows him could attest, he always had a great garden like his father. He was also revered as someone that knew or could figure out how to fix just about anything and was frequently called upon for advice by friends and family, helping others was truly his calling in life. Relationships with friends and family were very important to Tommy, and many people count themselves blessed to have him in their life. He served the Whitehouse community for a period of time as a volunteer fireman. His active church membership was with Green Acres Baptist Church of Tyler, Texas, where he attended faithfully and served as Usher for a number of years.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents Henry Gus and Barbara Ann (Streety) Fite, son Tommy Bob Fite, and brother Bobby Fite.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Kimbra Warren, son David Alan Fite, daughter-in-law Melissa Fite, stepsons Craig Parker, James Warren, Thomas Warren, and stepdaughter Mandy (Parker) Smith.
He was blessed with 18 grandchildren, Darien Houston (Hannah), Kayla Roe (Zach), Paige Fite, Braeden Fite, Abigail Fite, Caitlynn Fite, Lauren Fite, Kyndel Clayton, Dylan Clayton, Jake Parker, Brooke Parker, Micah Warren, Makinley Warren, Julia Logan, Kayla Durocher, Brayden Durocher, Jackson Durocher, and Elaina Logan, as well as 1 great granddaughter Emma Rowe.
He was one of six siblings survived by brothers Ronny Fite, Larry Fite and wife Kay, Buddy Fite and wife Chelle, sister Sherry Fite and sister in law Marie Fite. With many loved and loving nieces and nephews.
Life Celebration in memory of Tommy will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2021 @ 1:00 p.m. The location is Lake Tyler Marina Resort, 18183 Concession Rd., Whitehouse, Texas 75791.
To best honor Tommy, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you bless someone in need, of your choosing.