Tommie Louise Stuart
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Tommie Stuart, 87, of Tyler, Texas will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Lovil Hudson, Jerry Stuart and Zach Springer officiating. Burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9-10:00 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.
Mrs. Tommie Louise Hudson Stuart was born December 22, 1934, in Panola County, Texas. She passed this life August 10, 2022, in Tyler, Texas. Tommie was one of eight children born to the marriage of Thomas Jefferson and Cammie Louise Mills Hudson. She was raised and schooled in Carthage where she met her love Damon Stuart, they married July 26, 1952, and celebrated 70 years of marriage and two daughters.
Tommie graduated cosmetology school in Houston, Texas and worked as a beautician until 1974. Tommie had a career with J.C. Penny working in their stores in Dallas and Missouri in the retail and credit departments and modeled for the company.
Tommie was a member of the Noonday Baptist Church and studied her bible daily. She loved softball, playing in high school and through out her life. She was an avid bridge player on tournament levels and loved genealogy and fishing with Damon, the man most of her life centered around. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Franklin Garigus Hudson, Velma Hudson, Walter Hudson, Faye Needham, Anita Coffee, and Joe Hudson; a daughter, Pamela Louise Barth and son-in-law, Jack Vance.
Tommie is survived by her loving husband, Damon Stuart of Tyler; daughter, Shawn Suzy Springer-Vance of Tyler; brother, James Albert “Dick” Hudson and wife Betty of White Oak; son-in-law, Bobby Barth of Friendswood; grandchildren who called her “PaPa”, Cami Shawn Hernandez, Damon James Clare, and Zachary Benjamin Springer; several great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. In lieu of flowers the family request donations sent to Antioch Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Bubba Hudson, Tammye Hudson, Zach Springer, Chilton "Jr" Stuart, Eddie Clark, and Todd Stuart. Honorary pallbearers will be, Tony Sasser and Walta Campbell.