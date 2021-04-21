Tommie Carol Barnes Rogers
SHREVEPORT, FORMERLY OR TYLER — Services for Tommie Carol Rogers, 92, of Shreveport, formerly of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler. Rev. Stephen Rhoades and Rev. Richard Luna will officiate. Visitation will follow the service.
Burial will be Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Little Rock National Cemetery, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Tommie Carol passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Shreveport.
She was born August 30, 1928 in Little Rock to Russell M. and Tommie McNealy Barnes.
Tommie Carol attended Little Rock High School graduating in 1946. She graduated from the University of Arkansas with a BA in Commercial Art in 1950. Tommie Carol moved to Tyler in 1970 with her husband Bob and three sons. She was a member of Pollard United Methodist Church, where she was the Pastor’s Administrative Assistant for 26 years. Her many activities included, Chancel Bells of Pollard UMC, AAUW, P.E.O, Society of Military Widows, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Epworth Sunday School Class and the Texas Conference United Methodist Church Secretaries.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert “Bob” Rogers of Tyler, and her brother, Jerry Barnes and wife Rae of Charlottesville, VA
Tommie Carol is survived by sons, Russ Rogers and wife, Mary of Shreveport, Paul Rogers and wife, Debbie of Tucson, Harry Rogers of Tyler and adopted daughter, Angie Thomas of West Lafayette, IN; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons; Rob Rogers, Adam Rogers, Andrew Rogers, Nick Thomas, Pierce Thomas and great grandson: Connor Bilby.
Honorary pallbearers will be The Epworth Class and The Pastors she served.
If desired, memorials may be made to Pollard United Methodist Church or a charity of one’s choice.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
