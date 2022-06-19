Todd A Burton
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Todd A. Burton, 56, is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Dr. Stuart Baskin officiating. He will be laid to rest at Still Waters Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin on Monday, June 20, 2022, and friends are cordially invited to visit with Mr. Burton’s family from 7 to 8 o’clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Todd was born July 5, 1965, to Richard and Madge Burton, and entered eternal life on June 16, 2022. He loved his dogs and cats throughout the years. Todd was a graduate of Jacksonville High School where he was a resident for 54 years and went on to attend Lon Morris College and U.T. Tyler.
Todd started at Austin Bank on June 15, 1983. The bank had repossessed a computer, and no one knew what to do with it, so figuring that out was one of Todd’s first tasks. He was promoted to Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in July of 2015 and elected to the Board of Directors for Austin Bank in 2017. He continued in those roles until May of 2019. After he left the bank he served as a consultant for a bank in Hughes Springs, Texas from 2019 to 2020, preparing them for a sale. He remained as a consultant for Austin Bank as well and was always available to provide answers. He was also a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Dallas and played the organ for the First United Methodist Church in Rusk and for the First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville. Todd had been a member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, graduated from the Jacksonville Leadership institute, and played the piano for many Cherokee Civic Theatre productions.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Madge Burton, and his grandparents, Allen and Helen Burton, and Harold and Fannie Johnson.
Left to cherish Todd’s memory are his father, Richard Burton of Jacksonville, and his sister Brenda Burton of Tyler. He is also survived by his close friend, Nicholas Alexander of Jacksonville, and cousin Betsy and her husband Brian Langley of Arlington.
Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Austin Jr., Keith Chambers, John William, Tom Sowell, Frank Dykes, and Alan Pigg.