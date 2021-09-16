Toby Gene Davis, Jr.
TYLER — Toby Gene Davis Jr. (Buddy), passed away unexpectedly at age 61 from COVID on September 11, 2021 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital with his devoted wife, Charla, at his side.
Toby was born April 4, 1960 in Tyler, Texas, to Ida Merle and Toby Gene Davis Sr., and was a graduate of Robert E Lee High School, Class of 1978. He started dating the love of his life, Charla, in 2004 and married on May 24, 2008 and recently celebrated their 13 year anniversary.
After a short time in the oil field, Toby worked as a boat mechanic at Dusty Rhoades Marine, Town and Country Tire, Auto & Marine, and in the parts department at The Boat Center. Toby was an avid fisherman, and found immense joy in tournament fishing, getting muddy at the mud park, and camping with his wife and friends at the lake.
Toby was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Charlie and Annie Turman, as well as his paternal grandmother Mrs. P.N. Turner.
Toby is survived by his wife, Charla Davis, his parents Merle and Toby Sr., brother Chuck Davis, sisters Linda Pye and husband Allen, and Barbara Davis Westbrooks. Daughter Erica Cummings and husband Andre. Bonus children Brandon and April Massey. Granddaughter Maddison Cummings, Bonus Grandchildren Kelton Page, Tristan, Mya, Brianna, & Zoe Massey and Bonus Great Granddaughter Lyla Jo Gray. As well as numerous nieces and nephews, including a great niece that adored her ‘Boby”.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home at 215 E. Front Street Tyler, Texas from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10:00 am at the funeral home, with Dr. Gil Lain Officiating. In lieu of a burial, Toby will be cremated, and a Memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.