Timothy Terrell Boyd, Jr.
LUFKIN — Memorial services for Timothy Terrell “Tim” Boyd, Jr. will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Timothy Terrell “Tim” Boyd, Jr., 86, of Lufkin, Texas passed away at The Joseph House, March 28, 2022. Tim was born in Franklin, Tennessee January 15, 1936, to Tim Boyd, Sr. and Kathleen (Keese) Boyd. The family moved to Goldthwaite, Texas in 1946. Tim’s early childhood in Tennessee and the years in Goldthwaite, a town with a one-room schoolhouse and a single main street, proved deeply formative. They instilled a love for simple things - blue grass and classic country music, home-cooked meals prepared fresh from the garden, days spent outdoors exploring the woods and streams of central Texas, and evenings near the family radio. To him, it was an uncomplicated time that carried an eloquence he sought to recreate wherever life took him.
The family relocated once more to Lufkin where Tim graduated high school. He married Martha Hopkins of Lufkin and worked for the U.S. Post Office as a letter carrier for 34 years, 20 years in Lufkin, 14 in Palestine, Texas, where he and Martha moved to build the log home of their dreams in the country. Tim was a devoted husband and father, loyal son, brother, and friend.
He is pre-deceased by Martha, to whom he was married for 58 years. His daughters, Cheryl Everett of Diboll, Texas and Vicki Boyd of Portsmouth, New Hampshire and their spouses Doug Everett and Anna Kay Vorsteg survive him. He was Papaw to three grandkids, Katy Everett Gentry of Lufkin, Tevy Boyd, now attending college in New York City, and Sovann Boyd of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. And he relished his time as great-grandpa to Avery and Lilly, Katy’s and her husband Kevin Gentry’s little ones. Tim’s brothers, Tom Boyd of Norman, Oklahoma and David Boyd of Lufkin also survive him.
Honorary pallbearers include Sovann Boyd, Tom Boyd, David Boyd, Doug Everett, Kevin Gentry, and dear friend JC Havard.
In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations to The Joseph House, an end-of-life care facility, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915, or online at www.thejosephhouse.com.
