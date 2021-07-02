Timothy Myrice Davis
TYLER — Services for Mr. Timothy M. Davis, 46, of Tyler, will be Saturday at The Antioch Church at 907 E. Murchison in Palestine. Burial follows at Jerusalem Cemetery. Viewing will be today from 11 AM to 6 PM at McCoy Funeral Home. To view online or send flowers go to www.mccoyfuneralhometx.com.
