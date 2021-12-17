Timothy James Collins
TYLER — Timothy James Collins was born June 20, 1957 in San Diego, CA. He had been a resident of Tyler, TX for 28 years, formerly living in Long Beach, CA. He worked as a grounds-keeper supervisor for Pine Tree School District. He took part in teaching karate, leading Boy Scouts, and coaching youth sports. He also helped with Caldwell Fine Arts, where he received the Ann Miller Shooting Star Award.
Tim passed away at the age of 64 on December 11, 2021 in Tyler. He was preceded in death by his first born, Cole Collins; mother, Mary Alice Irvine; and father, Kenneth Collins.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Elyssa Collins of Tyler; sons, Jesse Collins and Kyle Collins; six siblings, Peggy, Arline, Darlene, Frank, Bert, and Laura; and many nieces and nephews.