Timothy Jackson Smith
BRYAN — Timothy Jackson Smith, 40, of Bryan passed away in the arms of Jesus on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Visitation will be from 3 - 6 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Antioch Community Church in Bryan. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, April 16, 2021 at the church with Rev. Tiyler Hardy officiating. Burial will be held at Bryan City Cemetery.
Tim was born August 16, 1980 at the Naval Hospital at Camp Pendleton, CA.
Tim was a kindhearted man who loved God wholeheartedly sharing his life’s testimony and the word of God with others was something he was passionate about. Tim was dedicated to working hard to provide for his family. He loved spending time with his wife and kids and was excited about becoming a father again. Tim was an intelligent and funny man we’ll versed and Multicultural, he always had a story to tell. Tim loved to make others smile, he never met a stranger. He enjoyed dancing and singing any chance he got. He had a love for music and fixing things. He was also a published poet in the words of Tim, a self-proclaimed (wordsmith).
Tim is preceded in death by, Howard (grandpa) and Virginia (grandma) Ayers, Bruce T (papaw) and Druevelle (Memaw) Smith, and Chuck (Dad Hogan).
He is survived by his wife, Skyla Smith and their unborn child (daddy’s sweet pea); two sons, Jorden Smith, and Koley Williams; Casey Ann Leatherman (momma) and husband Scott, Bruce T. Smith (Daddy) and wife Susan (mom); sister, Brittany Smith; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Victor and Sandra Becerra; and numerous other family members and a host of friends.
