Thurman Lee Conant
TYLER — Graveside Services for Thurman Conant, 91, of Tyler, TX, will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler TX with Rev. Pat Alvey and Rev. Steve Lyles officiating, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Thurman passed away on Thursday March 10, 2022 at The Hospice of East Texas in Tyler.
Thurman was born December 30, 1930 in Angus, Texas to Homer Freeman Conant and Maggie Viola Massey Conant. Later they moved to Arp, Texas.
He graduated from Arp High School in 1948. He joined the Navy during the Korean War from 1950-1954 on the USS Essex Aircraft Carrier. Thurman married Gertie Kletke on July 3, 1953 in Port Orchard, Washington while on military leave. They were married 68 years and 9 months. He was a member of Friendly Baptist Church since 1954. After getting out of the Navy, he moved his wife, mother-in-law and father-in law to Tyler Texas, where he began working at LaGloria Oil and Gas from 1955-1989, retiring after 34 years. In his younger years he loved to fish and hunt in Colorado and Texas. He was a very good domino player where he might or might not have used signs to help his partner. He and Gertie loved to travel, loved their Sunday school class and church. They enjoyed visiting with their many friends.
Thurman was preceded in death by his father
(1975), mother (2007), mother-in law, Emma and father-in-law Robert (1983), sister, Louise Bailey (2021), brother-in laws, Albert Jay Bailey ( 1972) and Elvyn Utz (2020), nephews, Don Bailey (1961) and Jeffrey Utz (2004) and grandson, Matthew Rakestraw (2014).
Thurman is survived by his wife of 68 years 8 months, Gertie of Tyler; daughter, Debbie Rakestraw (James) of Tyler; son, David (Bubba) Conant of Hallsville; grandchildren, Jamie Sisson, Justin Rakestraw of Tyler, Julianna Sipes of Henderson, Jeffrey Conant of Hallsville, Annamarie Walker of Kilgore; great- grandchildren, Blake, Elizabeth and Mallory Sisson, Macy and Ava Rakestraw of Tyler, Garrett Sipes of Henderson and Nolan Walker of Kilgore; great-great- grandchildren, Olivia and Layla Sisson, Natalie Sisson and Ivy Guzman of Tyler.
Pallbearers will be Davis Lee Massey, Keith Bailey, Byron Utz and Doug Fouse.
Honorary pallbearers will be his Sunday School Class from Friendly Baptist Church and retirees from LaGloria.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler TX 75701 or Friendly Baptist Church, 1903 E. Front St., Tyler TX 75702.
