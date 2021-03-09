Mr. Jett passed away on March 6, 2021 in Tyler.
Thurman Eugene Jett was born July 12, 1935 in Kleberg, TX to the late John James Jett and Burty Alice Cory Jett. He worked as a Dallas Fireman. Thurman enjoyed farming, hunting, and observing deer and hogs on his property. He was preceded in death by 12 siblings and a granddaughter, Tara Jett.
Survivors include his wife, of 67 years, Alice Jett of Ben Wheeler; three children, Thurman Jett, Jr. (Tammy) of West Monroe, LA, Landon Jett (Nancy) of Ben Wheeler and D.D. Hutson (Rob) of Ben Wheeler; five grandchildren, Mandy Richardson (Justin), Taylor Smith (Travis), Landon Jett (Brianna), Kimberly Goode (Dalton) and Desiree Hutson; three great-grandchildren, Tyler and Carly Richardson and Eleanor Goode.