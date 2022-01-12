Thomas Wesley Hanna Sr.
LINDALE — A funeral service for Thomas Wesley Hanna Sr, age 75 of Lindale, Texas, is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas with Bro. Dan Cozart officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Lindale. Thomas passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at his home in Lindale. He was born December 18, 1946, in Brownsboro, Texas to the late Johnnie Emanuel and Cleo Bernice (Featherson) Hanna. Thomas served his country in the United States Army retiring after 2 tours in Vietnam. He has lived in Lindale since 1984 where he was the retired owner/operator of Hanna’s Rural Sanitation. Thomas was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Tyler and served as a Deacon. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, attending fish fries, and spending time with his family. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Hanna in 2010; brother, Johnnie Emanuel Hanna Jr; sisters, Johnnie Elizabeth Hanna, Alice Hanna, Betty Bowers and Susan Hanna Williford. He is survived by his children, Cindi Parker of Killeen, Thomas Wesley Hanna Jr. and his wife, Becka of Midland, and Marshall J Hanna of Tyler; sisters, Lucy Aydelott and husband, Jimmy of Chapel Hill and Tina Hanna of Chandler; grandchildren, Stephanie Tuma of Lindale, Rachel Dempsey and husband, Jordan of Abilene, and Lauren Hanna of Midland; great-grandchildren, Bryce and Rylan Tuma of Lindale; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Calvin Franklin, Brandon Franklin, Robert Hanna, Peyton Wilson, Matthew Smith, and Gary Hanna. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.