Thomas Wayne Utz
TYLER — Thomas “Tom” Wayne Utz, a man after God’s own heart went home Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022. Born in Tyler, TX on December 9, 1945 to Leo D. and Katherine Louise Pride Utz. He continued a long family legacy of Tylerites that spans 5 generations.
Tom was an overcomer and embraced the Seabee attitude and motto “Can do!”. He survived the Vietnam War, leukemia caused by agent orange, back surgery and two hip replacements. His life was one of hard work and grit, the same can also be said for his passing.
Like Jesus, Tom was a carpenter, a true jack of all trades. As a home builder, he was an active member of the Tyler Area Builders Association for over 40 years, even serving as president in 1980. Countless leaned on his knowledge and wisdom. “Better call Tom” is undoubtedly a common expression among those who knew him. Tom and his wife Kathy of 56 years were active members of Flint Baptist Church. Above all, Tom was a servant of the Lord till the very end. Witnessing to those in Jesus name by both words and actions. He gave selflessly in every way. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family reverently and sacrificed so much for their well-being and future. The impact Tom has made on the lives he has come in contact with cannot be overstated.
Tom was preceded in passing by his parents, Leo and Katherine Utz, his brother, Leo “Toby” Roy Utz and sister, Barbara Ann Utz Smotherman.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Power Utz; his daughters and sons-in-law, Angela Utz Smallwood and Johnny Smallwood of Tyler, and Donna Utz Head and Arthur Head of Lake Sam Rayburn; along with his four grandchildren, Patrick Thomas Smallwood, Ashley Kathleen Smallwood, Colton Head and Kaley Head.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Smallwood, Arthur Head, Patrick Smallwood, Colt Head, Byron Utz, and Mike Newburn. Honorary pallbearers will be David Smith, Rex Power, Rod Craig, Richard Brady, and MCB 133 Seabees.
Visitation is scheduled from 5 - 7:00 PM, Friday, August 26th at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703. Funeral will be held at Flint Baptist Church at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 27th, 11131 FM 2868W, Flint, TX 75762.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kingdom Life Academy, 2804 Garden Valley Road, Tyler, TX 75702 or Agent Orange Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 3033 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22201.