Thomas “Tommy” Green
WHITEHOUSE — Thomas “Tommy” Green, age 69, passed away January 19, 2022. He was born May 12, 1952 in Tyler, Texas. He graduated high school from Chapel Hill High School in 1971. He served in the U.S. Navy as a torpedo man docked in Pearl Harbor. He loved sports, specifically the Dallas Cowboys, and played softball and bowling. He loved a day on the golf course with the boys. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and everybody’s friend. He never met a stranger and if he did he quickly made them a friend. He loved vacationing with his family and friends a the beach or river. He was preceded in death by his parents Chester and Betty Sue Green and two brothers, Richard and Ronald Green. He is survived by his wife of almost 46 years, Betty Jo Green; daughter Chastiti Goad and husband Allen Goad; son Micheal Green and wife Ashley Green; grandchildren Carter Goad, Rayne Green, Keyton Green, and Michah Green; sister Belinda Baisch and husband Rick Baisch; nephew Andrew Tyler; nieces Abbey and Amelia Baisch; and nephew Corey Green. A memorial service will be in the chapel of Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard, Texas on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 10 a.m.