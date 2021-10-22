Thomas “Tom” H. Wolff Sr.
November 7, 1946 - October 19, 2021
Thomas “Tom” H. Wolff Sr. age 74 of McGregor, passed away on the evening of October 19, 2021.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 22, 2021 followed by a memorial service at 2:30. Both will be at First Baptist Church McGregor.
Tom was born on November 7, 1946 in Gatesville, to the late Huey T. and Alta Ballard Wolff. He grew up and attended school in Flat and Gatesville, Texas. On February 19, 1966, Tom married the love of his life, Lola Mae Weir. They toured the country arm in arm, and loved the open road. Tom lived his life serving God, loving his family, and enjoying his friends. Everyone who knew Tom was impacted by his smile, his energy, and his love for others.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tom is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lola Wolff; son, Tommy H. Wolff Jr. and wife, Danna; daughter, Terri Lewis and husband, Jim; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and doting grandfather.