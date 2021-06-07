Thomas Pratt Sr.
MINEOLA — Service For Thomas Pratt, Sr.,70 Mineola 11 O’clock Wednesday, June 9, at ST. Paul Baptist Church Mineola. Burial will be at Cedars Memorial Gardens. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater in charge of arrangements.
Viewing Tuesday, June 8, 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel 171 Pear Rd. Gladewater and 10 am until 11 am at the church on Wednesday.
 
 

