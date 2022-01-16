Thomas Lee Jackson
TYLER — Thomas Lee Jackson known as Father Tom, Padre, or simply Tom died peacefully, at home, in Tyler, Texas, surrounded by his family. Tom lived to age 79, dying January 8, 2022. A private funeral was held. A memorial in Tyler, will be announced in the near future.
Born August 29, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, to Clifford Lee Jackson and Mary Esperance Reed Jackson.
Tom graduated both Naval Summer (1958) and Winter School (1960) at Culver Military Academy where he served as Captain of Cadets, Company B. He received a Bachelors from Washington University, St. Louis, Mo.; Master of Divinity, Virginia Theological Seminary, Alexandria, Va.; Doctorate, American Institute of Hypnotherapy, Santa Ana, CA.
Priest of the Episcopal Church, Tom was ordained January 6, 1968. Preferring to be with the marginalized of society, he devoted his life to the Gospel of Matthew, 25: 36: “I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.”
Tom was an early advocate for people living with AIDS, starting a community called St. Dismas, in Tyler. He opened his heart and his home to those needing a safe harbor. He strongly emphasized: “there is never any judging, no preaching, no rules other than not infringing upon someone else, and never any condemnation” of another.
Tom’s passions were carpentry, writing, relationships with people of all walks of life. He was a master at connecting with people, maintaining long relationships. Tom was gifted at listening and discerning the needs of others. He believed that the core of his priesthood was to listen and to accept people wherever they were in life.
Tom is survived by his loving and devoted wife Tricia Jackson; their four children: Jennifer and her husband, Steve, and son Jackson, of Haydenville, Massachusetts; Peter and wife, Jayne, of Westfield, Indiana and their son, Zachary; Lisa Shull and her husband Roland, daughter, Reagan, and son, Jackson, of Tyler, Texas; Patton Waldrop, of Tyler, Texas; and Sister, Barbara Ann Folsom of Detroit, MI.
The Jackson Family would like to mention the loving care that Father Tom received during the last months of his life from Rachel Nitsche and her 3 wonderful children, Daniel, Jakob, and Phoebe. He received extraordinary nursing care through Hospice of East Texas.
A fellow Culver classmate shared that Tom had an unparalleled moral clarity, starting in adolescence. Borrowing from a quote of St. Frances of Assisi: Father Tom preached the Gospels at all times, and when necessary, he used words. Tom rarely said goodbye to anyone without giving them a blessing. We will miss his wit, telling us to “Stay out of jail.”
Father Tom’s ashes will be interred in the Chapel Columbarium, Culver Academies, Culver, Indiana, after a memorial service held later this year. The family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County or Hospice of East Texas.