Thomas L. Partin
JACKSONVILLE — Thomas L. Partin of Tecula was born in Houston on January 17, 1967 to William C. and Sandra K. Partin. He entered his eternal home on August 24, 2021 in Tyler.
Thomas grew up in Pasadena before moving to Livingston where he was a member of the class of 1985. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving in Twenty Nine Palms, CA. After his military service, he moved to Jacksonville where he met the love of his life, Kim Morrison. They were married on May 18, 1991 and celebrated their 30th anniversary this year.
Thomas worked in various fields over the years, including building tires at Kelly Springfield / Goodyear, serving as a probation officer, working as an EMT on an ambulance, and driving an armored truck. In the last years of his live, he was blessed to get to do his favorite and most important job - taking care of Kim and their property which they dubbed “Partin Retreat”. Thomas loved his family fiercely and enjoyed spending time with them.
He is preceded in death by his dad, William C. Partin; his father-in-law, Dan Morrison; and his grandparents.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife and best friend, Kim; son, Geoff of Tyler; granddaughter, Pippa, of Tyler; mother, Sandra Partin of Jacksonville; sister, Karole Crouch of Chandler; brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Sunoak Partin of Jacksonville; mother-in-law, Betty Morrison of Tecula; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Keith and Pepper Morrison, of Troup; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Bro. Larry Barker and Bro. Kim Beckham officiating. Thomas will be laid to rest in Tecula Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6:00 - 8:00 on Friday, August 27, 2021. The family requests masks for those in attendance.
Pallbearers will be Rich Clark, Mike Forzano, Casey Hansen, Ken Jacobs, Jonathan Sterling, and Jerry Vinson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Cornerstone Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1412, Jacksonville, Texas, 75766 or Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, Texas, 75701.