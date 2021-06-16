Thomas Joseph DiRos

Thomas Joseph DiRosa
BULLARD — Tom DiRosa age 87 passed away June 14, 2021 to be with his Lord & Savior. He was married to the love of his life Pat for 54 years who preceded his death in 2008. Tom & Pat had 3 children Linda, preceded his death 2016 & Robert, preceded his death 1991 leaving Tommy as their only surviving child. Tom has been a longtime residence of Bullard, TX and has been a longtime active member of East Lake Baptist Church. Tom was also an Honorable Veteran of the United States Air Force. Fly with the Angels Tom and you will be sadly missed, we love you very much.
Services will be held on Thursday June 17, 2021 at Boren-Conner Funeral home located at 550 S Dr M Roper Parkway, Bullard, TX 75757, viewing at 1:30 P.M. and Chapel Service officiated by Pastor Ken from East Lake Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M.