Thomas Jerry Burns
TROUP — Thomas Jerry Burns, Age 81, passed away on December 3, 2020 at his home in Troup, Texas where he lived for the last 7 years.
Born in Shreveport, Louisiana and raised in Douglass, TX and as a youth he moved in El Paso, Texas where he graduated Ysleta High School and enlisted into the US Army National Guard for multiple years. Tom gave 45 years of dedicated service to law enforcement serving as Constable or Deputy Sheriff for Culberson County and retired from Hudspeth County in 2013. Tom had multiple other jobs during this time, He was Supervisor at Merco, United Clay, as well as starting his own businesses throughout his life. Tom was also a 50 year Master Mason member of the Wallace Hughston No. 1393 Masonic Lodge.
Tom is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Helen LaVois Burns, sons Wayne and Warren Burns, and grandson Thomas Burns.
He is survived by his sister Terry Rowe of Charlestown, Indiana, son Butch and Pasty Burns of Troup, TX, grandchildren Michael and Heather Cardwell of Kilgore, TX, Will and Kari Gossett of Troup, TX, Cory and Amber Burns of Troup, TX, Anthony and Tiffanee Burns of Whitehouse, TX, Brandi Burns of Whitehouse, TX, Danielle Burns of Monahans, TX, Dusty Burns of Grandfalls, TX and Gunner Burns of Washington State, as well as 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held in Tom’s honor on December 13, 2020 at 4pm at The Gospel Barn in Troup, TX .
