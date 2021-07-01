Thomas Eli Mullinix
JACKSONVILLE — A graveside service for Thomas Eli Mullinix, 79, of Jacksonville, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Still Waters Memorial Garden in Jacksonville, with the Rev. C.D. Walker and Curtis Vaughn officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Mr. Mullinix passed away on June 28, in Jacksonville. He was born Sept. 21, 1941, at Nan Travis Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville to Mart and Bessie (Vaughn) Mullinix.
He grew up in Maydelle and was salutatorian of the Maydelle High School graduating class of 1960. He attended Lon Morris College, Jacksonville Baptist College and business school in Dallas, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
He and Peggy Ruthe Barton were married on May 4, 1964, and they lived most of their married life in Jacksonville.
He worked for 30 years as an accounting clerk and dispatcher at Southwestern Electric Service Company (eventually TXU), and he was a member of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville.
Those who knew and loved him will remember him for his big heart and generosity, his unlimited wisdom and sage advice, his curious and analytical mind, and his quick wit and sideways sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Peggy, whom he had missed every day since her passing on Oct. 7, 2016; infant daughter, Elaine; his parents; and his siblings.
He is survived by his daughter, Elise Mullinix, of Tyler; his faithful pup, Charlene; and numerous relatives and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Shannon and Sue Ezell, Jennifer Joseph, Charles “Red” Roper, Dr. James and Patti Low, and the Vaughn cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.
