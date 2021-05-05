Thomas Earl Denmon
FLINT — Thomas “Tom” Earl Denmon, 66, of Flint, Texas passed away, Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Tyler, Texas.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Trammell officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Tom was born on July 11, 1954 in Springhill, Louisiana to Arthur “Little” & Ever (Sewell) Denmon. He graduated from Springhill High School in 1972. In 1985, he opened Denmon’s H2S Safety Service in Tyler, Texas and quickly fostered industry success within the East and South Texas regions in addition to Southern Oklahoma. On July 8, 1989 he married Susan McMullen in Tyler, Texas.
Tom was an avid hunter, frequently traveling to his beloved ranch with close friends and family. He also enjoyed serving as host, often cooking steak or crawfish; an invitation that stood to all. Most notably, he lived life to the fullest while never meeting a stranger and cherishing every moment.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur C. and Ever Denmon. He is survived by his only son, Thomas Spencer Denmon and wife Breanna of Tyler, TX.; his brother, Robert C. Denmon and wife Janice of Shreveport, LA.; his sister, Janice M. Chamness and husband Chuck of Tyler, TX.; his nephews Garrett A. Denmon, Logan R. Denmon and Peyton Chamness; his nieces Chelsea Teston and Paige Chamness; and a host of other relatives and family.
Pallbearers will be Garrett Autry Denmon, Logan Robert Denmon, Bruce Morris, Daryl Derryberry, Bill Thompson and Greg Holloway. Honorary pallbearers will be R.K. Wilson, T.C. Smith and Glen Cade.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White Transplant Services, 3410 Worth St. Ste 950, Dallas, TX 75246.
