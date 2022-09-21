Thomas Darwin Keith
TYLER — Thomas D. Keith, born in Fort Worth on November 12, 1939, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Tyler, TX. Tom proudly served in the United States Army, where he attended Army Security School at Ft. Devens, and later served in Japan during the Vietnam War. He married the love of his life on February 1, 1964. He retired from a career with Southland Corporation in 1995, and worked in committee to bring the East Texas Food Bank to Tyler. He enjoyed a life of service, also committing his time to the March of Dimes, the East Texas Business Association, and spent 15 years working with the Texas Jaycees. One of his proudest achievements was working with the Masons and Shriners to aid the Shriners Children’s Hospitals.
Tom was preceded in death by parents Darwin and Crystal Keith, sister Pat Mohler, niece Susan Mohler, son Michael, grandson Sam, great-grandson Owen, and son-in-law Curt. He is survived by his wife of 58 1/2 years, Rosalind, children Katherine (Richard), John (Nicole), Chris (Daryl), Kelly (Kurt), and Karen, 12 grandchildren, and 2.5 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Flint, TX, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider recognizing one of Tom’s favorite charities: Shriners Children’s Hospital or the East Texas Food Bank.