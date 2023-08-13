Thomas Dale Williams
FRANKSTON — Memorial services for Thomas Dale Williams, 83, of Frankston will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Phelps officiating.
Mr. Williams passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in Tyler. He was born January 5, 1940, in Buffalo in a community called Flo to Thomas Rasberry Williams and Virginia Parrish Williams.
After Dale graduated from Buffalo High School, he moved to Tyler. In 1960 he went to work for Carrier Corp and in 1978, he retired to start Dale’s Marine, retiring in 2005.
Dale enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, hunting, fishing, and car restoration television shows. He and his wife, Janie, enjoyed their retirement on their land near Coffee City and loved feeding and watching their deer. He was also a great cook whose specialty was deer chili, which he would share with his many friends. He also loved playing solitaire on his computer and checking the pictures from all the game cameras each week.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Janie Hensley Williams, of 62 years, brother, Roger Williams, and sister, Phyllis Dodd. He is survived by his loving family including his children, Cheryl Hackler of Tyler, Russell Williams and wife Teresa of Tyler; granddaughter, Taylor Williams of Denton; siblings, Patricia Bohanon of Palestine, Donald Williams of Irving; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to be made to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, 2914 Swiss Ave., Dallas, TX 75204 (www.tpwd.texas.gov).