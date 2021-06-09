Thomas D. Robuck
CHANDLER — A Celebration of the Life of Dr. Thomas Robuck, 73, of Chandler, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at West Lake Baptist Church with Bro. Ken Branam and Bro. Lee Evans officiating with special music by Leslie Sexton. He will be laid to rest during a private ceremony at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery of Tyler under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Robuck, a precious father and husband, went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2021 in Tyler.
Thomas Durward Robuck was born July 9, 1947 in Odessa, Texas, the son of Gaylon Thomas Robuck and Maurice Nelda (Whisenant) Robuck. He attended Tyler Junior College and graduated from Baylor University in 1969 with a Bachelor’s in Religion before transferring to Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary where he graduated in 1972 with a Master of Divinity and later in 1987 with a Doctor of Philosophy in New Testament with minors in Theology and Preaching. He was even currently working to complete his Doctor of Ministry from Golden Gate Seminary in Missions Administration. Thomas married Elizabeth “Libby” Sue (Jones) Robuck in 1969 and together they had one son, Christopher Thomas Robuck.
Dr. Robuck had over 50 years of ministry experience including missionary work in Brazil from 1974-1981 with the International Mission Board, Minister of Missions at Green Acres Baptist Church from 1993-2003, served with the Baptist General Convention of Texas from 2003-2007 in Church Planting and Partnership Missions and pastored several churches in Texas. He was currently involved with Smith Baptist Association and Brazilian Baptist Convention in church planting.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife of 51 years, Libby Robuck of Chandler; son, Christopher Robuck and wife Wendy of Diboll; sister, Donna Ray of McKinney; granddaughter, Zoey Robuck of Diboll and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to West Lake Baptist Church, 1439 FM 315 South, Chandler, Texas 75758.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.