Thomas Chester Haynes
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Rev. Chester Haynes, of Jacksonville, is scheduled for 10:00 AM Friday, August 27, 2021, at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville, TX. Rev. Larry Barker will officiate. Mr. Haynes will be laid to rest at Arnold Cemetery in Alto.
Visitation will begin Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Rev. Chester passed away on August 23, 2021. He was born in Lorex, Louisiana on August 28, 1934, to Irving Chester Haynes and Bessie Mae (Wood) Haynes. He enjoyed blessing others with his many talents of spreading the sweet word of Jesus. It was an extra treat when we could get him to sing. For several years Reverend Chester was Board Chairman of the Baptist Progress as well as board member of Texas Baptist Home for Children for numerous years. He retired as a Baptist Minister after 54 years. His pastorate included First Baptist Judson, Antioch Baptist Palestine, Westfall Baptist Pasadena, College Avenue Baptist Levelland, Shiloh Road Baptist Dallas, Afton Grove Baptist Jacksonville, Landmark Baptist Cushing. He developed many treasured friendships. His love for the Lord and helping others will not be forgotten and his memory will be cherished by everyone he encountered. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Jacksonville.
His life was spent serving the Lord and spreading the word of God, so anyone in his presence had the opportunity to know our Lord and Savior.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. IC Haynes, and sister, Joyce Elaine (Haynes) Ebell.
Left to cherish Reverend Chester’s memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Glenda Smith Haynes; their children: Chett Haynes and wife April of Red Oak, Crystal Shidler and husband Joe of Jacksonville, and Cliff Haynes and wife Angela of Fort Worth. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Melody Hawkins (Cameron), Trent Haynes, Ashlee Shidler, Lucas Shidler, Caleb Haynes (Abigayle), Catelynn McCallister (David) and Cameron Haynes; and great-grandchildren Jett Hawkins, Ethan McCallister and Elijah McCallister.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Fellowship Class of Cornerstone Baptist Church.