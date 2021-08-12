Thomas Alan Draschil
TYLER — Thomas Alan Draschil, 71, of Tyler, Tx died Sunday, August 8, 2021, just two short weeks after a diagnosis of Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. He spent those final weeks like he spent his life, surrounded by many loved ones.
Tom was born December 31, 1949, in Tyler, Tx, to Thomas and Thelma Draschil. In 1971, at the age of 21, he married Karen and had seven children. In 1989, at the age of 39, he married his current wife and sweetheart Cheryl and gained five more children.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and at the age of 19 he served a 2-year mission to Norway (1969-1971). Tom was an “exceptionally good and effective missionary. A fast learner and a natural leader. He loved everyone and they loved him.” This would carry on throughout his life, in just about everything that he did.
In 1976 Tom graduated with his Juris Doctorate Law Degree, in the first graduating class of the BYU J. Reuben Clark Law School. Constitutional Law was his love and politics remained part of his life, in one way or another, over the years, starting with his first job right out of law school as an aide and speechwriter for Senator Lloyd Benson. Most recently he taught Government as a Professor at Tyler Junior College and continued to co-host a Friday morning conservative talk radio program.
Above all, Tom was a hard-working husband, father and grandfather who loved the Lord, his family, his country, the U.S. Constitution and freedom. He wholeheartedly believed in truth, righteousness, integrity, humility and service. When he wasn’t spending his time being Granddaddy, he was serving others. He was always a phone call away and would be right there if needed. You could count on Tom.
Tom is survived by his wife Cheryl, his 12 children: Angela (Doug) Johnston, Nathan Draschil, Amy (Dan) Denter, Thomas Eugene Draschil, Amber Draschil, Joseph (Melinda) Draschil, Katie Draschil; step-children: Audrey (Blaine) Rindlisbacher, Rachel (Jay) Bodily, Brian Shumway, Kim (Jeff) Miner, Preston (Annette) Shumway; forty-seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters: “Sunny” (Greg) Steinkuhler and Robin Draschil; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his father Tom and his mother Thelma.
Visitation is scheduled from 5pm - 7pm on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Burks Walker Tippitt Funeral Home.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 4 pm at the LDS Meetinghouse 1617 Shiloh Rd, Tyler TX 75703 with Bishop Steve Ruppenthal officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Tom’s favorite charities “in remembrance of Tom Draschil”: kiva.org
Please leave online condolences at www.burkswalkertippit.com.